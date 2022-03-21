Astros Crawfish Boil: March 21st, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Astros News
- The Carlos Correa era is over in Houston after he signed a 3-year deal with the Minnesota Twins (MLB Trade Rumors)
- If the Astros weren’t willing to pony up and match that deal, then what exactly are they willing to pay for? (The Athletic, $$$)
- Like most of us, Jose Altuve was shocked at the signing (ESPN)
- With the Correa saga now officially in the past, the next question is what direction does the team head in (Astros.com)
- There was a touching moment on the field yesterday as Dusty Baker’s son Darren came out to present him with the lineup card (Astros.com)
- Here are some quick notes on where Ryan Pressly and Enoli Paredes are as we ramp up for the season (Astros.com)
Around the League
- Some more signings went down over the weekend, starting with the Trevor Story inking a 6-year deal with the Red Sox (MLB.com)
- The Marlins nabbed World Series MVP Jorge Soler with a 3-year contract (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Kyle Schwarber is headed to the City of Brotherly Love after signing with the Phillies (MLB Trade Rumors)
- The Yankees once again sign a former Astro, this time in the form of Marwin Gonzalez (MLB Trade Rumors)
- MLB is continuing to test out audio systems that players can use to help avoid sign stealing (Sports Illustrated)
- There’s a sense that baseball has returned but, other than a small blip, did it ever really leave? (Yahoo! Sports)
Loading comments...