Astros Crawfish Boil: March 2nd, 2022

Lockout Lambada
- After raising hopes for a new CBA deal earlier this week, MLB has decided to cancel the first two series of the season (MLB Trade Rumors)
- The league released a letter to try and make it sound like they care and always have, even though their actions are to the contrary (MLB.com)
- The MLBPA has announced that they’re ready and willing to keep talking, even with the cancellation of regular season games (MLB Trade Rumors)
- But the general consensus is that MLB owners are the ones to blame as they refuse to learn the lessons of the past (Sports Illustrated, $$$)
- Is there still a chance to reverse course or are we all just at Manfred’s whim? (The Athletic, $$$)
- Lance McCullers had some choice words for the owners on Twitter, and then promptly shut off his Twitter account (Houston Chronicle)
- Derek Jeter has announced that he is stepping down as Marlins CEO (ESPN)
