Spring Training Game 1 Thread, March 18, 2022. Astros @ Cardinals, 12:05 CDT

It begins at last!

By William Metzger(bilbos)
Houston Astros Photo Day Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Baseball is baaack. And for the last five years, the Astros have been baseball’s Terminators, the only team to make it to the LCS all five years.

And they are favored yet again to win the AL West, albeit with stiffer competition from the Angels and even the Rangers.

But the cast is mostly returning, plus Justin Verlander, who is slated to start today’s game. But of course, the big question, will Carlos Correa return to the Astros, remains unanswered at this time.

But after a delay in the start of Spring Training due to the lockout, baseball is baaack.

You can watch the game today on MLBNetwork and listen on 790 AM.

GO STROS!!!!!!

