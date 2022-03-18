Astros Crawfish Boil: March 18th, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Astros News
- The Astros will play their first ST game of 2022 this afternoon at 12:05 CDT, and here’s the info on how to watch or listen (Astros.com)
- Chas McCormick is gunning hard for the CF position this season (Astros.com)
- MLB Network talked to Altuve about the upcoming season and what it would mean to have Correa back in the fold (Twitter - MLB Network)
- But apparently a new challenger has entered the ring for Correa’s services (MLB.com)
- Assuming Correa does move on, how do the Astros’ internal options look for filling the gap? (The Athletic, $$$)
- Here’s a look at Houston’s top prospects outside of just the shortstop position (Astros.com)
Around the League
- Joc Pederson, who I am convinced is baseball’s biggest dork, will play for the Giants this season (Sports Illustrated)
- A bunch of minor signings yesterday as well, including Corey Dickerson to the Cardinals (MLB Trade Rumors)
- And old friend Jonathan Villar is headed to the Cubs (MLB Trade Rumors)
- The Rangers continue to send a warning to the West by signing old pitchers, this time with Garrett Richards (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Trevor Bauer will continue to sit on the sidelines as MLB and the PA have agreed to extend his administrative leave through April 16th (ESPN)
