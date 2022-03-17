Astros Crawfish Boil: March 17th, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Astros News
- If Correa does not return, the Astros’ SS job is probably Jeremy Pena’s to lose, but he’s not looking to follow in anyone’s footsteps (Astros.com)
- Speaking of Correa, he’s still floating around out there, and here are his most likely landing spots ranked from 30 to 1 (MLB.com)
- The Astros have announced the starters for tomorrow’s ST opener, beginning with good ol’ Justin Verlander (Twitter - Mark Berman)
- The 2022 schedule has been officially updated, with the first two Astros series against the Phillies and Yankees are being absorbed into later in the season (Texas Sports Nation, $$$)
- You can check the full season’s schedule on the official site now that it’s been made ready (Astros.com)
Around the League
- The Freddie Freeman Sweepstakes are officially over as the errant 1st baseman has signed a big money, 6-year deal with the Dodgers (MLB.com)
- Kris Bryant also got his payday along with a dose of purple mountains majesty as he heads to the Rockies on a 7-year contract (MLB.com)
- The Cubs also made a splash yesterday, picking up Seiya Suzuki as he jumps from Japanese baseball to the states with a 5-year deal (FanGraphs)
- And old friend Zack Greinke is returning to his roots after inking a 1-year contract with the Royals (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Are the Blue Jays the AL’s newest, and possibly best, juggernaut? (Sports Illustrated, $$$)
- Fernando Tatis Jr. is out for the first three months of the season after undergoing wrist surgery thanks to an offseason motorcycle accident (ESPN)
- The Yankees have announced that they’re going to begin negotiations with Aaron Judge about a possible contract extension (MLB Trade Rumors)
