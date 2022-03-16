Astros Crawfish Boil: March 16th, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Astros News
- Reports emerged earlier this week that the Astros are jumping back into the Correa sweepstakes, but news about it has been pretty quiet since (ABC 13)
- Martin Maldonado has certainly been having fun with the news (Houston Chronicle)
- Lance McCullers has confirmed that he won’t be ready for the beginning of the 2022 season after sustaining an injury during the 2021 ALDS (Astros.com)
- LMJ talked a little bit about the frustration over that fact and his thoughts on a possible reunion with Correa (The Athletic, $$$)
- Here’s a glimpse of what an Astros rotation minus Lance could look like at the beginning of the season (Houston Chronicle)
- Bregman is feeling pretty confident about regaining his 2019 form this season (Astros.com)
- The Astros’ outfield is something of a question mark, but Dusty isn’t in love with the idea of Kyle Tucker moving over to Center Field full time (Texas Sports Nation, $$$)
- Jairo Solis has been designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man for Niko Goodrum (MLB Trade Rumors)
Around the League
- The Hot Stove continues to sizzle as the Yankees are in agreement on a contract with Anthony Rizzo (MLB.com)
- And the Braves have locked down Matt Olson with an 8 year extension after picking him up from the A’s (MLB.com)
- Atlanta also broke a lot of Houston fans’ hearts by signing Collin McHugh to a two-year contract (MLB Trade Rumors)
- It looks as though Oakland’s fire sale will continue as they are in discussion with the Blue Jays about a possible Matt Chapman trade (MLB Trade Rumors)
- A judge has ruled that MiLB’s practices violate wage laws for players (ESPN)
- As of right now, New York players who are unvaccinated will not be permitted to take the field during home games due to local mandates (Sporting News)
- Freddie Freeman won’t be suiting up for the Braves anymore, so how did the team let such an iconic player go? (Yahoo! News)
Loading comments...