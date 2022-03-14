Astros Crawfish Boil: March 14th, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Astros News
- It sounds like the Astros are stepping up efforts to bring Correa back as his list of landing spots has thinned considerably (MLB Trade Rumors)
- There are even whispers that it may be on a big one-year deal so Correa can wait for a more favorable market next season (The Athletic, $$$)
- In the meantime, the Astros have made a couple of modest signings, including ex-Tiger and utility man Niko Goodrum (Sports Radio 610)
- Former Marlin Lewis Brinson was also picked up, but on a minor league deal (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Justin Verlander is officially back with the Astros, and feeling pretty good about it (Astros.com)
Around the League
- MLB has released a revised Spring Training schedule to accommodate the shortened timeframe, with most games getting underway later in the week (MLB.com)
- Things are moving quick with free agency kicking back into gear, and Carlos Rodon signing with the Giants was the first big domino to fall over the weekend (Sports Illustrated)
- A couple of other notable signings include Clayton Kershaw returning Dodgers on a one-year deal (ESPN)
- Nelson Cruz will be headed to D.C. after inking a one-year contract with the Nationals (MLB.com)
- The Yankees have made the biggest trade so far, picking up Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa from the Twins and sending them Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Speaking of the Twins, Sonny Gray is also headed to the friendly north after the team struck a deal with the Reds (MLB.com)
- Too many transactions are going on to list them all, but you can keep up to date on signings and trades with this live tracker (Sporting News)
