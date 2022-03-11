Astros Crawfish Boil: March 11th, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
(The Last) Lockout Lambada
- A new CBA has been agreed upon and there will be a full season of baseball in 2022 in spite of all the false deadlines (MLB Trade Rumors)
- And here’s a quick primer on how the 2022 season will play out now that we will be having one (MLB.com)
- Teams may need to expand active rosters early in the season thanks to how close this deal came to the deadline (MLB Trade Rumors)
- People are happy to get back to baseball, but the real test for how good this deal is will come in 2026 (AP News)
- It also feels like a good time to look at all the top free agents still left on the market (MLB.com)
- 2023’s schedule will be rather different as division games will be reduced and each team will play every other team in the league (Sports Radio 610)
- Here are the big questions that the Astros face as we gear up for some regular season baseball (Astros.com)
- And here is a reminder of where they stood just before the lockout began (Astros.com)
- But the biggest question for Astros fans now is probably going to be about the future of one Carlos Correa (The Athletic, $$$)
