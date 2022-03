Join Brian Arbour (Breathing Orange Fire) and me on this fine Thursday evening on Twitter Spaces to discuss the newly agreed upon CBA in further detail and how it will impact the Astros in the future. Of course, we’ll address the Carlos Correa-sized elephant in the room and talk about where the sport goes next with this new CBA.

