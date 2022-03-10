 clock menu more-arrow no yes

WE HAVE BASEBALL!

Barring an unforeseen issue with ratifying the new agreement, the lockout will be lifted for the 2022 season.

By Cody Poage
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Houston Astros Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Baseball is finally back! The lockout will mercifully end as soon as the new Collective Bargaining Agreement is ratified by MLB and MLBPA.

It is interesting to note that while the players as a whole did agree to a new deal, the union executive board voted it down 8-0. The Astros’ Jason Castro was one of those board members. I am interested to learn what the board’s exact reasoning was to vote down the latest offer, but those details will come later.

As time advances, we’ll learn more about the new agreement and analyze how any changes could impact the sport and specifically the Astros. Stay tuned!

