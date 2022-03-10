WE HAVE BASEBALL!

Baseball is finally back! The lockout will mercifully end as soon as the new Collective Bargaining Agreement is ratified by MLB and MLBPA.

BREAKING: Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association have reached a tentative agreement on a new labor deal, sources tell ESPN. While it still needs to be ratified by both parties, that is expected to be a formality, and when it is:



Baseball is back. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 10, 2022

It is interesting to note that while the players as a whole did agree to a new deal, the union executive board voted it down 8-0. The Astros’ Jason Castro was one of those board members. I am interested to learn what the board’s exact reasoning was to vote down the latest offer, but those details will come later.

Union executive board vote was 8-0 against the MLB proposal but teams voted 26-4 in favor of it, carrying the day, Unusual that the general player population goes so far against player leadership. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 10, 2022

As time advances, we’ll learn more about the new agreement and analyze how any changes could impact the sport and specifically the Astros. Stay tuned!