Astros Crawfish Boil: February 9th, 2022

Lockout Lambada
- The Astros have debuted a new patch for their 60th season (Astros.com)
- These may have been the most talented minor league teams that Astros fans have ever seen (Houston Chronicle)
- LA County’s DA has declined to bring criminal charges against Trevor Bauer after he was accused of sexual assault last season (MLB.com)
- But that doesn’t mean that all is forgiven so far as his baseball career is concerned (ESPN)
- Here are the 14 players most likely to be on the trading block once the lockout ends (MLB Trade Rumors)
- MLB is considering reopening the clubhouses to media access, pending union approval, as COVID regulations are being rolled back (MLB Trade Rumors)
- With expanded playoffs on the table for MLB, it’s imperative to find a way for them not to stink (FanGraphs)
- Let’s look into the distant future of 2023 and see who might be in the top 10 prospect category once we get there (MLB.com)
