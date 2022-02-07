Astros Crawfish Boil: February 7th, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Lockout Lambada
- The owners requested federal mediation for the lockout, but the players aren’t looking to get a third party in just yet (AP News)
- But why did they reject the request? (The Athletic, $$$)
- And what doers the rejection mean for the negotiations going forward? (ESPN)
- Andrew Miller pulled back the curtain on some of what’s been going on and negotiations don’t exactly sound cordial (ESPN)
- MLB owners are set to meet later this week as the MLBPA awaits a counterproposal (Twitter - Jon Heyman)
- Roger Clemens deserved better than an ignominious drop from the Hall of Fame ballot (Texas Monthly)
- Bily Wagner recently chatted with Brian McTaggart on his own journey towards the hall and how it might end (Twitter - Brian McTaggart)
- Half of a Horus Wagner card just sold for almost half a million dollars at auction (MLB.com)
- Someone also paid nearly that much for a card featuring a Yankees prospect because I guess that’s how we spend our money now (CBS Sports)
- Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa showed up to Houston’s Belong Kitchen to spend some time with adults with IDD who work there (ABC 13)
