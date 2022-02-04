Astros Crawfish Boil: February 4th, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Lockout Lambada
- The owners are calling for federal mediation with the MLBPA after the latest proposal by the players (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Which feels like a cynical move on the owner’s part to try and gain some good PR (The Athletic, $$$)
- Colombia held off the Dominican Republic last night to take the top spot in the Caribbean Series (MLB.com)
- MiLB has announced that it will add 6 games to the schedule to bring the total number played this season to 150 (MLB Trade Rumors)
- The defamation lawsuit against the Angels by the clubbie they blamed for passing out sticky stuff is back on track after an appeals court victory (Sports Illustrated)
- Speaking of bad legal news for the Angels, 5 MLB pitchers have been called to testify in the investigation of Tyler Skaggs’ death (AP News)
- These 5 prospects are the most likely to help the Astros at the MLB level in 2022 (The Athletic, $$$)
Loading comments...