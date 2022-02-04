 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Astros Crawfish Boil: February 4th, 2022

We hope all our readers in Texas are staying warm and safe during the winter storm!

By CKuno
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

U.S.-TEXAS-WINTER STORM Photo by Tian Dan/Xinhua via Getty Images

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.

Lockout Lambada

More From The Crawfish Boxes

Loading comments...