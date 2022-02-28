 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Astros Crawfish Boil: February 28th, 2022

I don’t think I’ve ever been more in need of just sitting down and watching a baseball game in my entire life.

By CKuno
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

World Series - Atlanta Braves v Houston Astros - Game One Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.

Lockout Lambada

More From The Crawfish Boxes

Loading comments...