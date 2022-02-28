Astros Crawfish Boil: February 28th, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Lockout Lambada
- According to MLB, CBA talks were productive the day before their arbitrarily imposed deadline to cancel regular season games (MLB.com)
- But the players’ view was not quite so rosy (ESPN)
- Here’s a little more in depth view of how the negotiations went (MLB Trade Rumors)
- No matter how you slice it though, it doesn’t look like the sides are close on a new CBA (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Could Corey Julks emerge as the Astros’ latest outfield prospect to take off? (The Athletic, $$$)
- Kyle Tucker is beginning to make the rounds in 2022 MVP discussions (The Athletic, $$$)
- The Astros are trying out some of their young minor leaguers in different position as they look to add to their versatility (Texas Sports Nation, $$$)
- The waters of Correa’s free agency are getting a little murky as new teams begin to emerge as possible landing spots (Houston Chronicle)
Loading comments...