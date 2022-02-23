Astros Crawfish Boil: February 23rd, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Lockout Lambada
- CBA talks continue to drag on as both sides bring proposals to the table (MLB.com)
- But there’s been little progress toward an agreement even as the timeline begins to threaten Opening Day (ESPN)
- Minor League players are on the backfields at Spring Training though, in case you’re looking to get a peek at some prospects (Astros.com)
- That includes Astros prospect Colin Barber, who’s looking to bounce back from consecutive lost seasons (The Athletic, $$$)
- There is a growing belief among baseball prognosticators that Freddie Freeman will sign with a new team once Free Agency comes back into play (Sports Illustrated)
- These prospects might just be the best defensive players with a shot at the big leagues (MLB.com)
- Correa has been getting the love from his teammates on social media lately, and Astros fans are hoping that translates into a new Astros contract for him (Houston Chronicle)
- Soler’s home run ball from Game 6 of the World Series has sold at auction, netting just over $70,000 for the man who found it (KHOU 11)
Loading comments...