 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Astros Crawfish Boil: February 21st, 2022

Great opening weekend for college baseball but I still miss me some MLB action

By CKuno
/ new
Boston Red Sox v Houston Astros Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.

Lockout Lambada

More From The Crawfish Boxes

Loading comments...