Astros Crawfish Boil: February 21st, 2022

Lockout Lambada
- The lockout took on a new sense of urgency last week after it was announced that Spring Training games would be officially delayed (MLB Trade Rumors)
- A move which can’t help but put doubt on Opening Day starting on time (Houston Chronicle)
- But at least this development has lit a fire under MLB and the Player’s Association, who have pledged to ramp up meetings in the coming week (ESPN)
- And it would be advised that they work out something soon as there’s nothing like apathy to kill interest in the sport (Sporting News)
- Vanderbilt baseball is testing out watch-like devices to convey signs to pitchers and catchers (CBS Sport)
- But new technology didn’t result in victory as Vanderbilt dropped their opening series against Oklahoma U this past weekend (OKstate.com)
- As we await any form of news concerning MLB’s regular season, let’s take a look at some of the signings we could see (FanGraphs)
- Speaking of big signings, the Mariners are on the prowl for a right handed power bat as they look to improve their standings from last season (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Former Astros are invading college baseball coaching as Lance Berkman and Jose Cruz Jr. both debuted over the weekend (ABC 13)
