Astros Crawfish Boil: February 2nd, 2022

Lockout Lambada
- Royals Charities will be covering admission into the Negro League Baseball Museum for the month of February in case you happen to be in Kansas City (MLB.com)
- MiLB seeks to celebrate and honor both black baseball pioneers and civil rights heroes with a new minority outreach program called “The Nine” (AP News)
- Speaking of barriers being broken, here are the women who are doing just that at the MLB level (Astros.com)
- Keith Law released his top 100 MLB prospects list and it had no Astros on it, which means it’s trash... just kidding... sort of (The Athletic, $$$)
- Korey Lee just missed cracking the 100, but he’s a top prospect in my heart (The Athletic, $$$)
- CBA negotiations continue as the MLBPA made another concession in the most recent meeting (MLB Trade Rumors)
- But it looks increasingly likely that Spring Training will be delayed as there hasn’t been much movement (ESPN)
- An advocacy group for Minor League baseball players has made it clear that they’re not exactly impressed with MLB’s housing initiative (Sports Illustrated)
- The semifinals for the Caribbean Series are set to begin today (MLB.com)
- So are the Chiefs basically the NFL equivalent of the Astros? (Houston Sportsmap)
- RotoGraphs is pretty high on Yordan Alvarez, as am I (RotoGraphs)
