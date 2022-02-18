Locking up Yordan Álvarez anytime soon should be considered by the Astros

Weeks before his MLB debut, the White Sox sign Luis Robert to a long-term contract extension. Just days after the 2021 World Series, the Rays extended Wander Franco for more than a decade (11 years). Even though the Astros are not used to doing these kind of moves, they could consider making an exception with Yordan Álvarez not now, not tomorrow, but soon.

Álvarez will be under team’s control until the 2025 season, but time doesn’t stop and Yordan doesn’t stop improving either. The unanimous 2019 Rookie of the Year could get more expensive as years go by and, recently, with the universal designated hitter, more room for him was created in the MLB. Specifically, 15 other clubs could be interested in a player like him once he reaches free agency, a fact that will surely raise his value.

The 24-year-old is having a crazy career start despite missing almost the entire 2020 campaign due to surgery in both knees. In 233 games, he has already 61 doubles, 61 home runs, 186 runs batted in, 249 total hits, and a great .290/.371/.577 slash line, along with a .948 OPS.

Better yet. In his first 200 career games, Álvarez (.960) has a higher OPS than Willie Mays (.869), Alex Rodríguez (.955), Barry Bonds, Babe Ruth (.761), Lou Gehrig (.948), Hank Aaron (.825), Mickey Mantle (.849), and Rickey Henderson (.766).

For the Astros, Álvarez is their youngest star, the phenom hitter that will ideally make a career as a crucial part of the team’s offensive order. He’s the man you build the lineup around, he’s the young Big Papi! Álvarez is just the guy the Astros can’t afford to lose in a few years, especially after saying goodbye to George Springer and, potentially, Carlos Correa as well.

Right now, the Astros have other things to worry about: the Correa negotiations will resume after the MLB lockout ends and they also need to add the final touches to their pitching staff. But at some point in the near future, GM James Click could begin thinking of handing a contract extension to Álvarez to make him an Astro at least for the current decade.

