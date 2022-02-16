Astros Crawfish Boil: February 16th, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Lockout Lambada
- The Pitching Ninja recently sat down with Rick White, President of the Atlantic League, to discuss how robo umps worked out in the independent league (YouTube - Pitching Ninja)
- So what can past MLB player strikes tell us about the current lockout and possible solutions? (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Turns out BABIP isn’t the whole story when it comes to a player’s chances to improve (FanGraphs)
- Multiple MLB players are testifying in the trial of Eric Kay, who is connected to the death of Tyler Skaggs and illicit drugs in MLB (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Matt Harvey’s testimony about his time with the Angels was particularly sordid (Sporting News)
- Just remembering that time that Willie Mays and Roberto Clemente played in the same outfield (MLB.com)
- Longtime National Ryan Zimmerman has officially called it quits (MLB.com)
