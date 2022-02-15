Astros Crawfish Boil: February 15th, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Lockout Lambada
- Pitchers and catchers are supposed to be reporting to Spring Training today, but instead we get to talk about a lockout! (The Ringer)
- Speaking of negotiations, maybe asking for the power to cut minor league player jobs at will when their plight is making national headlines isn’t the best move by MLB (ESPN)
- No surprise then that the MLBPA was less than impressed with the latest offer by the league (Sports Illustrated)
- Joe Buck was asked his thoughts on the lockout and he predicted that talks will accelerate and a deal will get done once the pressure of losing in-season games ratchets up (Sports Radio 610)
- And if that happens these MLB regulars will be some serious trade candidates for their teams (MLB Trade Rumors)
- The rest of the league should be on notice that Yordan Alvarez is just getting going (Forbes)
- Paul Sporer is going to bat to make the case that Alex Bregman can recapture some of the magic from his MVP-candidate season (FanGraphs)
- And he’ll do it as a papa after he and his wife Reagan announced that their first child is on the way (Twitter - Mark Berman)
- Dusty Baker recently talked with MLB Network on his admiration of Jackie Robinson (Twitter - MLB Network)
- Carlos Correa recently hit the Toyota Center for some UFC action along with Alex Bregman and Lance McCullers (Houston Chronicle)
