Astros Top Three Third Base Prospects For 2022

Now that 2022 is here, it is time to start looking at the top three prospects at each position as we lead up to the Astros top 30 prospect list. With these rankings, I will focus on prospects who primarily played this position. This week I will be looking into the third base position.

Previous Top Three:

Joe Perez was THE breakout prospect of the 2021 season. The former 2nd round pick dealt with some injuries early in his career but was healthy in 2021 and it showed. He ended up playing across three different levels hitting .291 with a .849 OPS and a 125 wRC+. Overall he had 34 2B, 18 HR in 106 games. Perez showed plus power to all fields and after an adjustment period in Double-A, he held up well against competition well above his age. He is still improving defensively but has more than enough arm to make all the throws at third. He recently told me on the Astros Future Podcast that he worked on adding weight this season. He has shown to be one of the Astros top prospects.

2021 Stats: 106 G, .291 BA/.354 OBP/.495 SLG, 34 2B, 18 HR, 61 RBI, 125 wRC+

Will Wagner, the son of Astros great Billy Wagner, was drafted by the Astros in the 18th round of the 2021 draft but was impressive in his short time with Fayetteville. In 31 games the left handed hitter slashed .299/.388/.436 with 8 2B, 2 HR, 5 SB. He also had a very solid 11.9 BB%. He played all over the infield but was drafted as a third baseman. He has a smooth swing and is solid in the field. While he was 22 in 2021, he will be a fun one to watch in Asheville next year.

2021 Stats: 31 G, .299 BA/.388 OBP/.436 SLG, 8 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR, 14 RBI, 5 SB, 128 wRC+

Ramirez has been in the Astros system since 2016 but had his best season to date posting a .739 OPS in Low-A. Ramirez has some versatility to him but played the majority of his games at third base in 2021. The right hander hitter doesn’t have a ton of power, but can run and is a threat on the base paths. He will be 23 in 2022 but another good year from him could continue his rise as a prospect.

2021 Stats: 43 G, .257 BA/.351 OBP/.388 SLG, 7 2B, 2 3B, 3 HR, 28 RBI, 18 SB, 106 wRC+