Astros Crawfish Boil: February 11th, 2022

Lockout Lambada
- Sara Goodrum met with the Houston media via Zoom and she sounds optimistic about where things are headed for her (Astros.com)
- Should Alex Bregman be a high draft pick for your fantasy team? (RotoGraphs)
- Keith Law had a little look see at the Astros’ farm system and selected his top 20 players (The Athletic, $$$)
- If you’re ever in upstate New York, these 9 Astros artifacts might just make a trip to the Hall of Fame worthwhile (Astros.com)
- The Astros recently unveiled their new 60th Anniversary patch, and here’s how it compares to the entire history of Astros patches (Uni Watch)
- Manfred’s presser yesterday expressed optimism for the 2022 season and confirmed that MLB is asking for universal DH and elimination of draft pick compensation (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Trevor Story has stated that he is not looking to switch positions, which is just fine for any team ::cough::Astros::cough:: looking for a new SS (MLB Trade Rumors)
- MLB’s executive board is seeing some turnover as execs from the Diamondbacks and Mariners are being seated (AP News)
