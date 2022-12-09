Astros Crawfish Boil: December 9, 2022

We’ve still got another 9+ weeks until pitchers and catchers report.

So your offseason is swimming along nicely. Already one-third complete, Opening Day will be here before you know it. I don’t mean to come across as a Pollyanna, but I’m just trying to look on the bright side of no baseball.

Oops! All Astros: Angel Macuare

Angel Macuare is a six-foot-two, 250 lb. right-handed pitcher from Puerto Ordaz, VZ. Born on March 3, 2000, he was signed through free agency by Houston on July 2, 2016.

After signing, Macuare made several stops in Houston’s feeder system, starting in 30 of his 52 appearances between 2017 and 2021. The 2022 season would begin with Macuare at the Double-A level with the Corpus Christi Hooks. His best appearance of the season was on April 27, when he gave up one run on three hits and two walks, striking out five over 5 1⁄ 3 frames in a 5-1 loss to the Tulsa Drillers. On May 14, he surrendered seven runs in 3 1⁄ 3 innings. It was his last appearance of the season.