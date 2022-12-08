Astros Crawfish Boil: December 8. 2022

With the Winter Meetings complete, it’s time to sit and wait. Still another 10+ weeks until pitchers and catchers report.

First and foremost, I offer my apologies. This Boil was signed and sealed last night in plenty of time for a timely delivery. Unfortunately, I set it for 8PM instead of 8AM. I was at work until just now, my first chance to fix the problem. Anyway, I hope it doesn’t ruin your offseason mood. Cheers!

I don’t think I’ve seen the Astros legacy explained as PERFECTLY as former Marlins executive David Samson does here. This was from the night the Astros won the World Series. Worth the 2 minutes. I feel this way entirely. Every word of it. pic.twitter.com/v6u4vFrfbF — Bonda (@BenOndaTop) December 8, 2022

Oops! All Astros: Yeremi Ceballos

Yeremi Ceballos is a six-foot-two, 165 lb. left-handed relief pitcher from Santo Domingo, DR. Born on December 21, 1998, he made his first professional appearance with the Rookie-level DSL Astros Blue in 2016, pitching to a 0.79 ERA over 34 innings, with 30 strikeouts and 18 walks.

Ceballos pitched in three games in 2017, then played in 15 contests in 2019 across four levels of Houston's system. He pitched 2 2⁄ 3 innings with the GCL Astros at the Rookie-level, nine innings with the short-season-A Tri-City ValleyCats, 3 1⁄ 3 innings with the mid-level-A Quad Cities River Bandits, and 9 1⁄ 3 innings with the then-High-A Fayetteville Woodpeckers. In 24 1⁄ 3 innings in total, he allowed only 11 base hits and struck out 26. Opponents managed a .129/.275/.271 slash against him in what was likely his career peak.