Oops! All Astros: Adonis Giron

We’re reviewing all 316 players to appear in Houston’s system through the 2022 season.

Adonis Giron is a five-foot-10, 190 lb. outfielder from Santo Domingo, DR. Born on February 22, 2001, he signed his first professional contract with the Miami Marlins on July 2, 2017. After hitting .255 in 67 games for the Rookie-level DSL Marlins in 2018, they traded him to the Houston Astros for Brayan De Palma.

Giron spent 2019 in the Gulf Coast League with their version of the rookie-level Astros, and he played in a grand total of 23 games, hitting .191. After the year off, he split 2021 between the FCL Astros and the Low-A Fayetteville Woodpeckers to hit .173 in 43 games.

The 2022 campaign would see Giron open his season with the FCL Astros Blue squad. On June 16, he hit two singles and a double scoring a run and driving another in an 11-6 loss to the FCL Nationals. In 28 contests, that was the only three-hit game he put up, although he hit two singles on a pair of occasions later on.

Overall Giron slashed .198/.263/.244 in 95 plate appearances, with four doubles and nine RBI. He drew five walks against 22 strikeouts, and stole two bases in three attempts. On the defensive side of things, he played 144 innings in right field, and made five errors in 33 chances for an .848 fielding percentage. He also played 11 innings at first base (one error, .833), and eight innings in left field (one chance, zero errors).

Entering his age-22 season Giron has appeared in a grand total of 29 games above rookie level, in 2021 with the Woodpeckers. If the Astros elect to keep him in the system, I don’t think he’s shown enough to get past the rookie stage. Thanks for reading.