Oops! All Astros: Quincy Hamilton

We’re reviewing each of the 316 players to appear in Houston’s system in 2022.

Quincy Hamilton is a five-foot-10, 190 lb. outfielder from Centerville, OH. Born on June 12, 1998, he was a fifth-round pick of the Astros in the 2021 draft out of Wright State University. Taken 148th overall, Hamilton could be the 15th taken at the spot to get to the bigs. It’s a group led by John Burkett (19.1 WAR). Wright State alum have made the majors five times, led by Joe Smith (12.9 WAR). Hamilton signed to a contract with Houston that included a $47,500 signing bonus.

After signing, Hamilton finished out the 2021 campaign at the Low-A level with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. In 33 games, he put out a .261/.366/.357 line, strikign out 28 times in 142 plate appearances. He began the 2022 season back in Fayetteville.

Hamilton opened the 2022 season with a seven-game hitting streak, going 11-for-32 with four extra-base hits. He later had a 10-game hitting streak, going 15-for-36, and later still went nine-for-24 during a six-game hit streak. On May 14, Hamilton hit a single, a double, and a home run with three RBI in an 8-6 win against the Carolina Mudcats. In 36 games in total for Fayetteville, he slashed a .291/.400/.485 line with six homers and 19 RBI. He drew 20 walks against 27 strikeouts in 160 plate appearances, and stole eight bases without getting caught. The performance spurred a promotion to the High-A level with the Asheville Tourists on May 24.

Soon after joining the Tourists, Hamilton went on another hitting streak, going 13 games and hitting 21-for-54 with nine extra-base hits and seven RBI. On May 27, in the second game of a doubleheader, he hit a double and a solo home run as the Tourists dropped a 3-1 contest to the Greensboro Grasshoppers. During his two+ months with Asheville, Hamilton put up an even better line than he had with Fayetteville. A .321/.442/.524 slashline with seven home runs and 30 RBI in 49 games. He stole 12 bases in 14 attempts, and drew 37 walks against 39 strikeouts in 233 plate appearances. For the second time in the season, he was promoted.

Hamilton spent the remainder of the season at the Double-A level with the Corpus Christi Hooks. Thirty-four games would yield a .206/.320/.341 line, with four round-trippers and 19 RBI. He stole another seven bases in nine attempts, and struck out 34 times against 19 walks over 148 plate appearances.

In total, Hamilton played in 119 minor league games for the Astros in 2022, posting a .280/.396/.461 line with 17 home runs and 68 RBI. He stole 27 bases in 31 attempts, and drew 76 walks in 541 plate appearances. He struck out 100 times, keeping his whiff rate below 20 percent.