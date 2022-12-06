Oops! All Astros: Spencer Arrighetti

We’re reviewing the 316 players to appear in Houston’s system in 2022.

Spencer Arrighetti is a six-foot-two, 186 lb. right-handed pitcher from Albuquerque, NM. Born on January 2, 2001, he was a sixth-round pick of the Astros in 2021 out of the University of Louisiana. Taken 178th overall, only one-of-16 to make the majors have a career WAR of over 2.0, Mike Boddicker (31.2).

Arrighetti is the 108th player drafted out of UL, 14 of whom eventually reached the majors. led by 1978 American League Cy Young Award winner Ron Guidry (47.8 WAR). After getting drafted, he signed to a contract that included a $147,500 bonus.

In his first professional action, Arrighetti split the 2021 season between the Rookie-level FCL Astros and the Low-A Fayetteville Woodpeckers, going a combined 3-2 with a 2.63 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 13 2⁄ 3 innings. He allowed five hits and two walks, starting in two of his six appearances overall.

Arrighetti started the 2022 season up another level, with the High-A Asheville Tourists. On April 27, he earned his first win by striking out seven over six shutout innings. He gave up no walks and four singles in the 4-3 win against the Winston-Salem Dash. On May 10, he earned no decision in a 6-3 win over the Greenville Drive, striking out nine over five no-hit innings.

Through the first four-and-a-half months of the season, Arrighetti started in 13 of his 22 appearances, going 6-5 with a 5.04 ERA. He struck out 124 batters in 85 2⁄ 3 innings for a 13.0 K/9, but also posted a 1.564 WHIP and an opposing slashline of .259/.359/.385. Around August 20, he was promoted to the Double-A level with the Corpus Christi Hooks.

Arrighetti pitched five games for the Hooks, starting in four of them. On September 10, he struck out eight in five innings, allowing no runs on one single and one walk in his first Double-A victory, a 5-1 win over the Midland Rock Hounds. His metrics improved as well, with 28 K’s in 21 innings, an opposing slash of .181/.272/.347, and a 1.048 WHIP.

A major league pitching staff as stout as Houston’s isn’t something that happens every year, which could spell trouble for Arrighetti’s eventual promotion. He should start the 2023 season back at Double-A, and could get some playing time in Houston sometime early in 2024.