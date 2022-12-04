Astros Crawfish Boil: December 4, 2022

It’s the Sunday Boil!

Oops! All Astros: Johangel Ramirez

Johangel Ramirez is a six-foot-two, 193 lb. right-handed pitcher from Maturin, VZ. Born on September 10, 2001, he signed with the Astros through free agency on July 2, 2018. He pitched 1 1⁄ 3 innings in his first season with the Rookie-level DSL Astros, but gave up six runs. He settled down quite a bit in his second look, pitching to a 4-1 record and a 2.45 ERA in 14 2021 appearances.

To begin the 2022 season, Ramirez was laterally promoted to the Rookie-level FCL Astros Blue. In his first appearance, on June 9, he pitched two shutout innings against the FCL Marlins, striking out two and allowing only one hit in a 6-2 loss. On June 24, in a 7-4 loss to the Marlins, he pitched 2 1⁄ 3 shutout innings, giving up only one hit and no walks.

Ramirez appeared in 11 games for the rookie club, starting in one and appearing 10 times out of the bullpen. Opponents slashed .268/.369/.393 against him, and he posted a 1-4 record with a 5.72 ERA. He collected 22 strikeouts in 28 1⁄ 3 innings, walking 14 and finishing with a 1.553 WHIP.

The jury is still out on Ramirez, but he didn't really show enough to advance past the rookie level. I’d expect him to remain in the Florida Coast League if the Astros elect to keep him on.