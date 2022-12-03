Astros Crawfish Boil: December 3, 2022

It’s your Saturday Boil!

After 12 major league seasons, including parts of eight with the Astros, Jason Castro has announced his retirement. A 2013 American League All Star, Castro retires with a .227/.312/.387 career-slash line, 97 home runs, and 325 RBI.

Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined. — Jason Castro (@J_Castro15) December 2, 2022

Oops! All Astros: Luis Colon

Luis Colon is a five-foot-eight, 160 lb. switch-hitting middle infielder from San Juan de la Maguana, DR. Born on December 2, 2003, he signed to a minor league contract with the Astros on July 14, 2022, and was assigned to the DSL Astros Blue 11 days later.

Colon appeared in 19 games for the rookie club between reporting and the end of the season, but only collected five hits. He was five-for-37 with a double, a triple, and one RBI. He drew five walks and struck out 18 times, stealing two bases in eight attempts.

Defensively, Colon played 64 innings at second base, 26 innings at shortstop, and an inning each at first base and left field, putting up a perfect fielding percentage at each stop.

We didn’t really see enough of Colon to make any long term decisions on his future value. I’d expect him to play a full season with the rookie outfit in 2023.