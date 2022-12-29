Oops! All Astros: Hunter Peck

We’re reviewing all 316 players to appear in Houston’s system in 2022.

Hunter Peck is a six-foot-two, 195 lb. left-handed pitcher from Norfolk, VA. Born on May 5, 1997, he went undrafted out of Georgia Gwinnett in the 2020 draft. The Astros signed him through free agency on July 31, a month later.

Peck made his professional debut for Houston at the Double-A level with the Corpus Christi Hooks after signing. He came into five contests in relief, striking out 14 in only 8 1⁄ 3 innings. He racked up a 1.560 WHIP and a 1-0 record with a 4.32 ERA while opponents slashed out a .265/.342/.559 line against him. On June 11, he went on the injured list for the rest of the season.

Peck dropped down to the High-A Asheville Tourists to begin 2022, and promptly had his best appearance of the campaign on April 19. He gave up no runs on one hit and struck out four over 2 2⁄ 3 inning in an eventual 7-6 loss to the Jersey Shore BlueClaws. Of course he also walked three. In fact, Peck pitched in seven games through his first month-plus with the Hooks, and issued at least a walk in each of them. He struck out 13 and walked 13 in 13 1⁄ 3 innings, allowing opponents a 1.036 OPS and a 2.400 WHIP. On May 19, he went on the injured list for an undisclosed condition.

Three weeks later, Peck was reactivated and rejoined the Tourists. He pitched in another seven games for Asheville through his second look. On July 6, he pitched three scoreless innings in relief, walking zero, allowing three hits, and striking out three in a 6-5 loss to the Rome Braves.