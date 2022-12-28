Astros Crawfish Boil: Wednesday, December 28, 2022

Another Wednesday Boil!

Houston Astros News

Alex Bregman Posts Christmas Picture with Wife and Baby on Instagram (si.com)

This is what passes for news in the dog-days of winter sometimes.

MLB fans revisit ‘We want Houston’ chants by Bronx faithful before getting swept by Houston Astros in ALDS: “Philly fans did the same thing” (sportskeeda.com)

Timeline: Houston sports in 2022, from Texans trading Deshaun Watson to Astros winning World Series ($houstonchronicle.com$)

Bun B, Justin Verlander, and big closures heat up the restaurant stories Houston feasted on most in 2022 (Houston.culturemap.com)

MLB News

Yankees’ Clayton Beeter is an Astros-hating, strikeout-throwing machine courtesy of Joey Gallo trade (nj.com)

Ex-Yankees Slugger Could Be Perfect Option For Red Sox To Improve Catcher Depth (si.com)

Five MLB contenders with glaring roster holes: Yankees in left field, Braves at shortstop, more (cbssports.com)

In a startling change of pace, this article does not mention the Astros “problem” behind the plate. Maybe Martín Maldonado isn’t the problem that the mainstream media think he is. He was a Silver Slugger finalist, after all.

New York Mets fans react to Carlos Correa’s unwillingness to restructure contract with team despite reported injury concerns: “He has no choice” (sportskeeda.com)

Things have the potential to get uglier for Correa in the ongoing injury-gate saga. This has the potential to make him regret taking the opt-out from the Twins contract.

Texas Rangers reportedly sign former All-Star pitcher Nathan Eovaldi: “Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers are in agreement on a contract” (sportskeeda.com)

Oops! All Astros: Luis Victorino

Luis Victorino is a six-foot, 167 lb. right-handed pitcher from San Cristobal, DR. Born on August 18, 2002, he signed his first professional contract with the Houston Astros earlier this year, on May 25.

A week later, Victorino received his first assignment, to the rookie-level DSL Astros Blue squad. He pitched in 12 games for the Junior ‘stros, starting six times and earning a 2-3 record and a head-turning 2.88 ERA. On June 17, he pitched three no-hit innings, striking out five in an 11-5 loss to the DSL Red Guardians. In his next appearance seven days later, he struck out three in as many innings, allowing only a hit in an eventual 8-4 loss to the DSL Astros Orange. On July 8, he whiffed four over four one-hit shutout innings to earn his first victory of the season, a 6-5 win against the DSL KC Stewart.