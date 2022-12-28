 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Astros Crawfish Boil: Wednesday, December 28, 2022

It’s the Wednesday Boil!

By Kevin Kraczkowski
This is what passes for news in the dog-days of winter sometimes.

In a startling change of pace, this article does not mention the Astros “problem” behind the plate. Maybe Martín Maldonado isn’t the problem that the mainstream media think he is. He was a Silver Slugger finalist, after all.

Things have the potential to get uglier for Correa in the ongoing injury-gate saga. This has the potential to make him regret taking the opt-out from the Twins contract.

Oops! All Astros: Luis Victorino

Luis Victorino is a six-foot, 167 lb. right-handed pitcher from San Cristobal, DR. Born on August 18, 2002, he signed his first professional contract with the Houston Astros earlier this year, on May 25.

A week later, Victorino received his first assignment, to the rookie-level DSL Astros Blue squad. He pitched in 12 games for the Junior ‘stros, starting six times and earning a 2-3 record and a head-turning 2.88 ERA. On June 17, he pitched three no-hit innings, striking out five in an 11-5 loss to the DSL Red Guardians. In his next appearance seven days later, he struck out three in as many innings, allowing only a hit in an eventual 8-4 loss to the DSL Astros Orange. On July 8, he whiffed four over four one-hit shutout innings to earn his first victory of the season, a 6-5 win against the DSL KC Stewart.

Overall, Victorino allowed an opposing slashline of .227/.321/.311 out of 137 plate appearances. He struck out 38 in 34 13 innings, walking only 14 and finishing with a 1.194 WHIP. On August 27 he was reassigned to the DSL Astros Orange squad. In one postseason appearance with the Orange, Victorino walked five in 2 2⁄3 innings of relief work, giving up three runs on one hit and striking out four batters. Look for Victorino to begin the 2023 campaign with the Low-A Fayetteville Woodpeckers.

