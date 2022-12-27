Astros Crawfish Boil: Tuesday, December 27, 2022

It’s the Tuesday Boil.

Houston Astros News

Oops! All Astros: Abel Mercedes

Abel Mercedes is a six-foot-one, 185 lb. right-handed pitcher from El Seibo, DR. Born on June 29, 2002, he signed his first professional deal with the Astros on June 21, 2021.

Soon after signing, Mercedes made his professional debut with the Rookie-level DSL Astros. In 19 1⁄ 3 innings over 10 relief appearances, he struck out 21 but walked 22, racking up a 2.276 WHIP and a 7.91 ERA. With a lot still to prove, he rejoined the DSL in 2022.

In his second DSL season, Mercedes joined the newly split DSL Astros Orange squad. On July 5, he made his best appearance to date, striking out eight and allowing only two hits in an otherwise perfect five-inning relief appearance as the Oranges topped the DSL Red Guardians, 7-1. In his very next appearance, on July 13, Mercedes started and took the 10-4 loss to the DSL Red Red Sox, but struck out 10 (while allowing four runs) in four innings. On August 3, he struck out seven against just one walk in an otherwise perfect four inning start in an 8-4 win over the DSL Braves.

Mercedes’ metrics improved by a great gulping breath of air, with a WHIP drop to 1.541 and a K/9 increased to 13.9. He struck out 57 in 37 innings, and held opponents to a .208/.338/.250 slashline. Although baserunners stole on 18 of 23 attempts overall, Mercedes stock nonetheless was greatly increased by his overall improvement. Look for him to start the 2023 season with one of the stateside FCL affiliates and a likely mid-season promotion to the Low-A Fayetteville Woodpeckers.