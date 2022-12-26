Astros Crawfish Boil: Monday, December 26, 2022

It’s your Monday Boil!

Oops! All Astros: Joe Record

Joe Record is a six-foot-three, 232 lb. right-handed relief pitcher from Anaheim, CA. Born on January 12, 1995, he was a 28th-round choice of the Minnesota Twins in 2017. Taken 826th overall, Record joins a fraternity that has produced six major leaguers, led by Jim Abbott (19.6 WAR). Chosen out of UCSB, Record would be the 20th to advance to the bigs, a group led by Barry Zito (31.9).

Record agreed to a deal with Minnesota that included a $125,000 signing bonus, but didn’t get into a minor league game until 2019. After going 4-4 with a 5.07 ERA through 35 relief appearances, the Astros took him in the minor league portion of the 2020 rule 5 draft.

The 2021 campaign would see Record start in seven of his 19 appearances, racking up a 5-2 record with a 3.36 ERA, a 1.297 WHIP, and 7.7 K/9 in 61 2⁄ 3 innings of work with the Double-A Corpus Christi Hooks. After the regular season, he pitched 13 2⁄ 3 scoreless innings with Glendale in the Arizona Fall League, striking out 14 and giving up only five hits.

Record started his 2022 season with the Hooks once again, and spent the first two months with them. On June 1, he pitched 2 1⁄ 3 innings of hitless relief, striking out there in a 6-2 win against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals. Over his two months with the Hooks, he struck out 26 in 22 1⁄ 3 frames and allowed the opposition a slashline of .208/.351/.247 and a 1.343 WHIP. On June 8, Record was promoted to the Triple-A level Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

Record remained with the Cowboys through the balance of the campaign. On September 2, he struck out a pair over two perfect innings in a 9-2 win against the Albuquerque Isotopes. In 38 frames at the higher level, he struck out 38 in as many innings, walking half as many and allowing an opposing line of .290/.362/.428 and a 1.657 WHIP.

Record hasn’t shown enough to make an appearance in a jam-packed Astros pitching staff at the major league level just yet. Turning 28 in a few weeks, Record is at this point clearly a Quad-A injury replacement with a low-leverage middle inning major league ceiling.