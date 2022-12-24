Astros Crawfish Boil: Christmas Eve, 2022

Happy Holidays to Astros Nation.

Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah, Merry Meet, Happy Kwanzaa or whatever specific greeting you prefer, just have a nice weekend.

Oops! All Astros: Alex Santos II

Alex Santos II is a six-foot-four, 194 lb. right-handed pitcher from New York City. Born on February 10, 2002, he was Houston’s second-round choice in the 2020 MLB draft, with the 72nd overall selection out of Mount St. Michael HS. Players chosen 72nd overall have totaled 181.9 WAR in total, between 23 players. The group is led by Ray Lankford (38.2) and Dan Haren (35.1).

Santos agreed to an initial deal with Houston that included a $1,250,000 signing bonus. In 2021, with the Low-A Fayetteville Woodpeckers, Santos was 2-2 with a 3.46 ERA, a 1.464 WHIP, 10.4 K/9, and a .205/.339/.331 opposing slashline. The 2022 season would start for Santos back with Fayetteville for a second go-round.

On April 21, Santos struck out eight over four hitless frames, allowing only a walk in a 7-1 win against the Augusta GreenJackets. On July 28, he turned the same trick as a reliever for the most part, whiffing eight over four innings and allowing only a walk and a solo home run. He earned the save in that game, a 5-1 triumph over the Carolina Mudcats.

Santos, Houston’s current number 14 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, has a low 90s four-seamer along with a sinking two-seamer. This pair of pitches sets off another pair of offerings:

His curveball has greater potential, showing signs of becoming a plus pitch with upper-70s velocity and plenty of depth. He’s gaining aptitude for using a fading changeup that should give him an average third offering. - MLB Pipeline