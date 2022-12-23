Astros Crawfish Boil: Friday, December 23, 2022

While most of the USA TG’s that IF, we here in baseball-fan-land continue to count the days until the Boys of Summer start their Spring Training in earnest.

Or for those of you born after the 70s,

Before I end up diving down my second favorite rabbit hole, let’s check out what’s going down across baseball.

Houston Astros News

*then why did he sign with the Yankees?*

Oops! All Astros: Michael Perez

Michael Perez is a six-foot-four, 243 lb. right-handed relief pitcher from Santiago, DR. Born on February 21, 2004, Perez signed his first professional contract with the Houston Astros on January 15, 2022. On June 3, he received his first assignment, the Rookie-Level DSL Astros Orange.

On June 14, in his second appearance, Perez struck out four versus one walk over two innings of hitless ball to earn a save in an 8-4 win against the DSL Orioles Orange. On July 14, he struck out five in 1 2⁄ 3 innings, allowing only a walk in a 3-0 loss to the DSL Royals Glass. On August 20, he struck out two over a perfect fifth inning, earning a victory in a 7-4 win against the DSL Astros Blue.

In total for the Oranges, Perez came out of the pen a dozen times and started once. He was 4-0 with a 3.47 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 23 1⁄ 3 innings and a 12.7 K/9 rate. He walked more than he should, but he was also hard to get in the crosshairs, resulting in an opposing slashline of .183/.350/.317.

Perez faced 103 batters in total, and only one baserunner was successful in taking a free base (of two attempts). Perez also meets the requirement that I set out as my arbitrary measure of excellence, with over twice as many strikeouts as hits allowed (33 to 15). With 16 walks, however, his WHIP sits at a more pedestrian 1.329. Look for Perez to earn at the minimum a lateral promotion to one of the stateside GCL Astros affiliates.