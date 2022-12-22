Astros Crawfish Boil: December 22, 2022

Is the free agency feeding frenzy starting to calm down?

It was pretty nondescript today, but it seems like the firestorm set off by the Carlos Correa dramatics between the San Francisco Giants and the New York Mets may go on for quite a bit longer. Correa stories are dominating the news outlets as I go on my nightly search for stuff y’all may like to read.

It’s a pretty slow time of year generally speaking, and this Correa story is the most interesting thing that’s happened since Houston started the overpay cycle with their Montero deal. I know it’s debatable, and surely the Mets are by far a more culpable organization when it comes to inflating the free-agent marketplace. Last year and next year, the Dodgers, but the Mets are showing that they just don’t care at all about any possible tax.

I put nothing past the New York National League ball club in terms of who they may sign next. They may end up losing some draft picks at some point by hitting the tax window in consecutive seasons, but who needs the draft when you can just go out and hire proven major league commodities? Not the Mets, that’s who.

Houston Astros News

Brantley on Astros re-signing (mlb.com)

Michael Brantley drops pivotal health update after missing Astros’ World Series run (clutchpoints.com)

Astros Rumors: Jurickson Profar, Not Yuli Gurriel, Is The True Utility Player Houston Needs (climbingtalshill.com)

Why Astros are betting up to $16 million on Michael Brantley: A positive influence and lefthanded bat ($houstonchronicle.com$)

Best Of 2022: Best Injury Replacement (pressboxonline.com)

MLB News

Mets among World Series favorites after landing Carlos Correa (sportsnaut.com)

News Analysis: Carlos Correa spurned Giants for Mets. Why that’s still bad news for Dodgers (latimes.com)

A brief look at Carlos Correa’s injury history after SF Giants-Mets reversal (santacruzsentinel.com)

J.D. Martinez To Make MLB History By Signing After Hitting 4 Home Runs Against Dodgers (dodgerblue.com)

Giancarlo Stanton vs Aaron Judge: Which Yankees star is taller? (sportskeeda.com)

*I know most of you don’t care about which of these dudes is taller. Again, slow news day*

With crosstown rival Mets loading up, what’s next for New York Yankees? (calltothepen.com)

MLB rumors: Giants could turn to Michael Conforto after Carlos Correa disaster; A’s add another veteran arm (cbssports.com)

Report: SF Giants held up Carlos Correa deal over “pre MLB” injury (si.com)

Why Correa’s deal with the Giants fell apart (mlb.com)

Swanson’s tie to Cubs is deeper than many realize (mlb.com)

Givens returns to where it all started in Baltimore (mlb.com)

Oops! All Astros: Freudis Nova

Freudis Nova is a six-foot-one, 178 lb. infielder from Azua, DR. Born on January 12, 2000, Nova initially signed with the Astros through free agency on July 2, 2016. After spending 2017 with the DSL Astros Orange squad, he spent the 2018 campaign with the GCL Astros, in the Gulf Coast League rookie level. In 41 games he hit .308/.331/.466 with six round-trippers and 28 RBI.

In 2019, Nova played 75 games with the Middle-A Quad Cities River Bandits, and hit .259/.301/.369 while striking out less than a quarter of the time. In 2021 he joined the High-A Asheville Tourists and appeared in 73 games with an underwhelming .224/.301/.335 slashline.

Nova began the 2022 campaign ensconced at the High-A level with Asheville, but a trip to the injured list on April 8 ended up seeing him miss the entire campaign. The only action he did end up getting was at the rookie level in a few rehab appearances. In three games near the end of July, he went three-for-six with a double and a solo home run, with one walk and one strikeout.

Soon after the Astros won the World Series, Nova was reactivated off the injured list. He should begin the 2023 season back with the Tourists.