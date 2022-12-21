Astros Crawfish Boil: December 21, 2022

The Carlos Correa story suddenly got a lot juicier, and the New York Mets suddenly got a lot better.

For those of you counting, the Mets payroll has now eclipsed a half-billion dollars. That’s a five with eight zeroes after it.

Oops! All Astros: Cody Deason

Cody Deason is a six-foot-four, 214 lb. right-handed pitcher from Ojai, CA. Born on December 26, 1996, he was Houston’s fifth-round choice in the 2018 draft, 162nd overall off the board. That particular spot in the draft has yielded 16 major leaguers to date, led by Aubrey Huff’s 20.5 WAR.

Deason was chosen out of the University of Arizona, collegiate home of 236 former draftees and 72 major league players. That fraternity is led by Kenny Lofton (68.4 WAR). Deason, meanwhile, signed to an initial contract that included a $285,000 bonus.

Deason pitched 100 2⁄ 3 innings between Houston’s A-level affiliates in 2019, going 9-6 with a 3.40 ERA, a 1.202 WHIP, and 12.2 K/9. In 2021 he was limited by injury to only six appearances between Houston’s three lowest stateside affiliates, but also struck out 31 in only 17 1⁄ 3 innings.

The 2022 season would see Deason join the Double-A Corpus Christi Hooks. His first four appearances at the new level yielded an 8.47 ERA and a .365/.449/.514 opposing slashline over 17 innings. After that fourth appearance, he went on the seven day injured list.

Fortunately, Deason righted the ship somewhat upon his return. In his first post-IL appearance, on June 5, he struck out four over three perfect innings in a 17-4 win over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals. Unfortunately, he followed that with a run in which he put up a 13.91 ERA and a .417/.500/.688 opposing slashline over 11 innings covering his next four games.

Deason did have some positive outings through the rest of the season. On August 30, in an 11-4 win against the San Antonio Missions, he struck out four batters and gave up only one hit over five scoreless innings to earn his fourth win of the season.

Overall, Deason allowed opposing hitters to bat .297 over his 21 appearances. He finished the year with a 1.794 WHIP and only 8.3 K/9. I don’t know what the Astros have planned for him, but he’s turning 26 later this week and hasn’t really progressed enough to make an appearance at the Triple-A level. If they keep him in the system, he’ll start 2023 back with the Hooks.