Astros Crawfish Boxes: December 20, 2022

Just 55 days until pitchers and catchers report.

That’s less than eight weeks. It’s been six since the Astros won the final game of the postseason. The offseason is nearly half over already!

Houston Astros News

MLB News

Oops! All Astros: Danny Subero

Danny Subero is a six-foot-four, 194 lb. right-handed reliever from Caracas, VZ. Born on November 2, 2001, he signed on with the Astros through free agency on July 2, 2018. In his pro debut in 2019 with the DSL Astros, he struck out 25 in 29 innings, walking 23 and also allowing 23 hits. He was 1-2 with a 3.41 ERA in 10 games, including five starts. Opponents slashed .228/.381/.297 in 128 plate appearances.

After a season off, Subero played another season with the DSL in 2021. He struck out 30 in 29 1⁄ 3 frames, and dropped his WHIP to 1.398 by becoming harder to hit, but he still walked quite a few batters. Opponents managed a slashline of .155/.336/.282 in 131 PA.

The 2022 campaign would start out for Subero with the stateside rookie FCL Astros Blue squad. In his first appearance at the new level, he earned a one-out save in a 4-3 win over the FCL Cardinals on June 6. Four days later, he struck out three over four shutout innings, allowing a pair of hits and one walk in a 4-0 loss to the FCL Marlins.