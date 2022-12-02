Oops! All Astros: Niko Goodrum

Niko Goodrum is the 160th player we’ve reviewed from Houston’s system and the 2022 campaign.

Niko Goodrum is a six-foot-three, 215 lb. switch-hitting middle-infielder/outfielder from Atlanta, GA. Born on February 28, 1992, he was a second-round pick of the Minnesota Twins in 2010, with the 71st overall choice out of Fayette County HS.

Goodrum is one-of-26 players to advance to the majors from the 71st pick, and the second out of Fayette County HS. The first group is led by Ken Caminiti’s 33.4 WAR, while Goodrum is joined by 29th-round pick Charlie Morelock in the second, by the Atlanta Braves in 1992.

After going one-for-17 in a cup of coffee for the Twins in 2017, Minnesota granted him free agency following the season. Goodrum caught on for the Detroit Tigers, and played four years in the Motor City. In 376 games overall, he slashed .232/.306/.401 with 42 homers and 151 RBI. On March 15, 2022, Goodrum signed a one-year, $2.1 million deal with the Astros.

Although Goodrum was not part of Houston’s opening day lineup, he did manage to pinch-hit in their second game. On April 16, he collected a single and a double with a run scored in a 4-0 win against the Seattle Mariners. On May 1, he hit a single and a double with an RBI in a 3-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. Unfortunately, those four hits were four-of-five for Goodrum for his 14-game look with the Astros. He was five-for-43 with 23 strikeouts, managing at least one whiff in every contest that he had a plate appearance in. The resulting .116/.156/.163 slashline wasn’t on anyone’s fantasy shortlist.

Goodrum was reassigned on May 15, and joined the Triple-A Sugar Land Space Cowboys a few days later. His plate approach played well at the lower level, to a tune of .310/.500/.524 in a dozen contests. A left hamstring injury slowed him down after June 1, landing him on the injured list.

After two months rehabbing, Goodrum got a seven-game assignment to the Rookie-level FCL Astros squads. Even there he had trouble with hitting, striking out nine times in 24 plate appearances. Promoted back to the Cowboys on August 12, he went one-for-three with a walk and an RBI. That was the last time he appeared in-game for the Astros at any level. He was later DFA’d and subsequently released just after the trade deadline.

Goodrum has yet to sign on with another team, but it’s likely he at least gets a look with someone in Spring Training. Thanks for reading.