Astros Crawfish Boil: December 19, 2022

Oops! All Astros: Daniel Familia

Daniel Familia is a six-foot, 203 lb. outfielder and pitcher from Boca Chica, DR. Born on September 5, 2002, he signed his first professional contract with the Astros on June 18, 2021. In 28 games for the DSL Astros after signing, he hit .206 with four homers and 10 RBI. Of particular note was his home/road splits, with 41 plate appearances each, he totaled a .254 OPS at home and 1.276 on the road.

This season, Familia was extremely limited in action for the DSL Astros Blue. He appeared in four games as an outfielder, going 0-for-4 with four strikeouts and one walk. On July 9, he made his debut as a pitcher, facing one batter and inducing a ground out in the ninth inning of a 10-3 loss to the DSL Angels.