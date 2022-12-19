Oops! All Astros: Jordan Brewer

We’re reviewing all the players to appear at any level of the Houston Astros system in 2022.

Born August 1, 1997, Jordan Brewer is the 190th of the 316 in Houston’s system to get the treatment. A six-foot-one, 204 lb. outfielder from St. Joseph, MI, Brewer was a third-round choice of the Astros in 2019. Taken with the 106th overall selection, Brewer signed with the Astros to a deal that included a $500,000 bonus.

Of the 58 players taken at that spot in the draft, 15 have made it to the majors. Tim Raines (69.4 WAR) leads the group. Forty-two UM alumni have made the majors, led by Barry Larkin (70.5 WAR). After the draft, Brewer went seven-for-54 in 16 games with the Tri-City ValleyCats in the Short-Season-A New York-Penn League. He returned to action in 2021 after a year-long forced holiday.

Brewer spent his 2021 with the Low-A Fayetteville Woodpeckers, playing in 65 games and hitting .275/.375/.410 with six homers and 41 RBI. The 2022 campaign would begin for Brewer promoted to the High-A Asheville Tourists. After starting out one-for-11, he went 10-for-18 from April 15 through 20, with three home runs, five walks, and six RBI. On April 15, he fell a single short of the cycle in a 9-6 loss to the Greenville Drive.

After 24 games in just over a month with Asheville, Brewer had an OPS of .892, a solid number to be sure. Good enough to merit a promotion to the Double-A Corpus Christi Hooks on June 6. In two months with the Hooks, Brewer hit just .193 in 31 games, with one home run. On July 30, in a 7-5 win against the Amarillo Sod Poodles, he drove in three with a double and a home run. He played his last game of the season on August 5, going on the injured list three days later.

In 55 games in total at two Astros levels, Brewer slashed .216/.332/.368 with six homers and 24 RBI. He stole 11 bases in 13 attempts, drew 25 walks against 64 strikeouts, and scored 34 runs. Defensively, he played 78 innings in left field, 81 innings in center field, and 160 innings in right field. He totaled one error in 76 chances in total. Look for Brewer to start the 2023 season back with the Hooks.