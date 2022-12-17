Astros Crawfish Boil: December 17, 2022

A Crawfish Boil!

Oops! All Astros: Justin Williams

Justin Williams is a six-foot-three, 215 lb. corner infielder from Harrisburg, PA. Born on June 26, 2000, he was Houston’s 17th-round choice in 2021, with the 508th overall choice out of Penn State. Three players picked at that spot have reached the majors, but only David Williams (2.3) has a WAR over zero. Williams signed for a contract that included a $125,000 bonus.

Williams’ first assignment was to the Low-A level with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. In 36 games to finish out the 2021 playing season, he slashed .213/.310/.386 with five home runs and 16 RBI. He opened the 2022 season still with the Woodpeckers, and hit a single and a double with a run scored in his first appearance of the season, a 3-0 win over the Fredericksburg Nationals on June 3. In his second game, he hit two singles and a double with an RBI in a 6-5 win against the Nats on June 5.

In 12 of Williams’ 43 appearances with the Woodpeckers in 2022, he finished with multiple hits, including three where he got three. He put together a .244/.320/.350 slashline with three homers and 20 RBI. On August 8, he got his first promotion as a professional, joining the High-A Asheville Tourists at home for a six-game set against the Rome Braves. On August 13, he hit a double and a three-run homer in a 6-5 loss to them.

In 26 games for the Tourists, Williams’ slashline dipped to .216/.266/.352 as he adjusted to the higher level. He had two homers and 11 RBI. Defensively between the two affiliates, he played 251 innings at third base, putting up a .924 fielding percentage. He added 246 frames at first base, with a mark of .985. Still part of Asheville’s roster, Williams should start the 2023 season back with Asheville.