Oops! All Astros: Raimy Rodriguez

This offseason, we’re looking at the 316 men who spent some time at some level of the Houston Astros system.

Raimy Rodriguez is a six-foot-one, 185 lb. right-handed pitcher from Puerto Plata, DR. Born on July 16, 2005, he signed his first professional deal with the Astros on January 15, 2022. He was assigned to the DSL Astros Orange on June 3, 2022.

Through his first season, Rodriguez started four times and appeared out of the bullpen an additional nine times.

In his debut on June 6, Rodriguez struck out two over three innings, but also gave up a run on four hits and a walk in an 11-4 loss to the DSL Blue Red Sox. He was better in his second game, a 9-6 win over the DSL Red Red Sox on June 10, striking out five against one hit, one walk, and one run over three innings. In a pair of relief appearances near the start of July, he struck out five and allowed only one baserunner over four innings.

In total, Rodriguez faced 119 batters, allowing a .231/.311/.269 slashline. He struck out 31 and walked 12 over 26 2⁄ 3 innings, putting up a 1.350 WHIP along with a 2-1 record, four saves, and a 4.39 ERA.

Notably, Rodriguez had noticeably better splits as a relief pitcher versus as a starter. Although his strikeout numbers were the same either way, he had a 0.943 WHIP as a reliever versus a mark of 1.667 starting.

Rodriguez should start next season back at the rookie level in the DSL, although it’s possible he could make the transition to the stateside rookie affiliates in the Gulf Coast League. Look for him with the parent club possibly around 2028. Thanks for reading.