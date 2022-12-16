Astros Crawfish Boil: December 16, 2022

Welcome to your Friday Boil!

Houston Astros News

MLB News

After four years, Correa will have generated 4/7ths of the WAR to justify his contract. In other words, the first 4 years generates 4 years of WAR.



That gives him 9 more years to satisfy the remaining 3 years of WAR. — Tangotiger (@tangotiger) December 15, 2022

Oops! All Astros: Zach Cole

Zach Cole is a six-foot-two, 190 lb. left-handed batting, right-handed throwing outfielder from Ozark, MO. Born on August 4, 2000, he was Houston's 10th round selection in the 2022 draft. Taken with the 313th overall selection, Cole would be the 10th to make the majors if he graduates that far. Of the nine that previously made it that far, only Peter Bourjos (9.6) accumulated career WARs of greater than 0.2.

Cole was selected out of Ball State, as were another 67 players through the history of the draft. A dozen made it to the big leagues, led by Zach Plesac (4.4 WAR). Cole signed with Houston to a deal that includes a $97,500 bonus. He started his career with the Rookie-level FCL Astros Orange, and went two-for-17 with six strikeouts in his first four games.

On August 9, he made his debut with the Low-A Fayetteville Woodpeckers. He got his first hit the next day, with an RBI-single in a 2-1 loss to the Down East Wood Ducks. On August 17, he had his first two-hit game with a pair of singles and a run scored in a 6-5 loss to the Carolina Mudcats. On August 30, he hit a single and a double, also drawing a walk and collecting three RBI in a 10-4 loss to the Wood Ducks.

Through the season, Cole appeared in a total of 32 contests between the two affiliates. In 134 plate appearances, he went 22-for-112 with five doubles and two home runs. He drew 16 walks and struck out 37 times, finishing with a .196/.328/.295 slashline. Most impressively, he stole 17 bases in 20 attempts. Cole should start 2023 back in Fayetteville, but he’ll likely be bound for High-A Asheville at some point near midway through the season.