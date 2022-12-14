Astros Minor League Position Review: Second Base

Now that the season is over we will review each position in the minor league system during the 2022 season. This week we will move onto the second base position. I will focus on guys who played majority of their games at second base.

Previous Position Reviews:

Catcher

First Base

TOP PERFORMERS

Santana was acquired via trade a few years ago but put together his best full season in the minor leagues in 2022. The 23-year-old posted a .859 OPS with 23 2B, 11 HR, 62 RBI in 97 games. He also posted solid walk and strikeout rates. He finished the season strong slashing .348/.449/.548 over the final 59 games. He was a steady bat all season long for Asheville and should get a good look in Corpus Christi in the 2023 season.

2022 Stats: 97 G, .297 BA/.386 OBP/.472 SLG, 23 2B, 2 3B, 11 HR, 62 RBI, 11 SB

Wagner was a 2021 draftee and had a good first full season in the Astros organization. Wagner played in 117 games between High-A and Double-A and slashed .261/.374/.394 with 19 2B, 10 HR, 53 RBI. He also put up a really good walk rate (13.5%) and strikeout rate (19.7%) as he made his way up the system. He is 24 now and should see some time in Triple-A next year.

2022 Stats: 117 G, .261 BA/.374 OBP/.394 SLG, 19 2B, 3 3B, 10 HR, 53 RBI, 8 SB

THE REST OF THE PACK

Whitcomb had a really good 2021 but struggled in 2022 as he played the full season in Double-A. He had a couple solid months but overall had just a .682 OPS in 118 games. He did have 19 HR and 20 SB though.

2022 Stats: 118 G, .219 BA/.283 OBP/.399 SLG, 22 2B, 2 3B, 19 HR, 60 RBI, 20 SB

Laurenzo signed for $1.8 million in 2020. In 2022, he played the season at 19 years old and posted a .736 OPS with 21 BB/22 SO in 239 games. He has a lot of upside and we should see him in Fayetteville next season.

2022 Stats: 39 G, .272 BA/.377 OBP/.360 SLG, 5 2B, 1 HR, 15 RBI

Guerrero was drafted in 2019 and played in High-A and Double-A this season. He had a rough season though posting a .623 OPS in 85 games with 131 strikeouts.

2022 Stats: 85 G, .199 BA/.294 OBP/.329 SLG, 6 2B, 4 3B, 8 HR, 32 RBI, 17 SB

2023 OUTLOOK/CONCLUSION

The second base position will continue to be locked up for years to come. But looking at future options, Santana and Wagner had some strong seasons. Second base seems like a position where many guys transition to later after playing shortstop in the minors. So it is possible the future second baseman isn’t even in the system right now.