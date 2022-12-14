Astros Crawfish Boil: December 14, 2022

It’s the Wednesday Boil!

Houston Astros News

Who is the biggest threat to another Houston Astros World Series run?

Two months until Spring Training and they’re already arguing about who's the second best team in Major League Baseball.

MLB News

I think we are just as talented, just as good. - Jon Gray

Oops! All Astros: Dexter Jordan

Dexter Jordan is a six-foot, 193 lb. second baseman and left fielder from Hattiesburg, MS. Born on October 30, 1999, he was Houston’s 16th-round choice in 2019 with the 496th overall selection. Ian Kinsler (54.1 WAR) leads the 11 players to make the majors after getting taken 496th overall. Taken out of Pearl River Community College, Jordan could be the second to make the majors after Rhyne Hughes (-0.1 WAR).

After signing with the Astros to a deal that included a $90,000 signing bonus, Jordan reported to the Rookie-Level Gulf Coast League to play with the GCL Astros. He hit .121/.275/.197 in 22 games. Jordan sat out the 2020 season along with the rest of minor league baseball.

With all the things going on in the world, it’s kind of part of life. I continue to work, go on with life and try to make the best out of everything but it’s kind of disappointing going on to a new season, getting prepared, going all fall offseason to come back and play a great game and it get cancelled - Jordan, as quoted by Josh Berrian at WLOX

Jordan retired from baseball on June 28, 2021. Obviously, he came out of retirement at some point before the start of the rookie season in 2022. Jordan appeared in the FCL Astros Blue squad’s Opening Day game, on June 6, going 0-for-2 with two walks in a 4-3 win over the FCL Cardinals. On June 24, he went deep with a two-run shot for his first hit of the season in a 7-4 loss to the FCL Marlins. On July 5, in a 10-3 win against the Cardinals, he hit a single and a double with a walk and a run.

Just as in his first professional season, Jordan appeared in a total of 22 games, all at the rookie level. His slashline was still not impressive but still much better than his last, clocking in at .200/.353/.364. Jordan played mostly at designated hitter, but he did get some defensive repetitions in left field (21 innings, one error in three chances), second base (11 innings, six chances), right field (five innings), and first base (one inning, one chance).