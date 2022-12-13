Astros Crawfish Boil: December 13, 2022

Houston Astros News

Report: Houston Astros Engaged with Arizona Diamondbacks Regarding Daulton Varsho (si.com)

Source confirms a three-year agreement between the #MNTwins and catcher Christian Vázquez, pending physical, as first reported by @JonHeyman.



Vázquez is a 32-year-old veteran with two World Series rings. The second of those came last season with the Astros. — Do-Hyoung Park (@dohyoungpark) December 13, 2022

Astros look to improve in key areas, these are the players who may strengthen the team in 2023 (click2houston.com)

World Series champs Astros get VIP treatment in Las Vegas over weekend (abc13.com)

Former Astros Catcher McCann to Join Team USA Staff for World Baseball Classic (si.com)

Houston Astros Promote Triple-A Hitting Coach Pena (si.com)

MLB News

Backstop swap: Murphy to ATL, Contreras to Crew in 3-way deal (MLB.com)

MLB free agents tracker: Ranking Carlos Correa, Carlos Rodon, Dansby Swanson and more as stars fly off the board (sports.yahoo.com)

Cards hurler Miles Mikolas commits to Team USA (MLB.com)

The trend at the top of the MLB’s free agent class (pinstripealley.com)

Manaea has two-year deal with Giants (report) (MLB.com)

Bassitt, Blue Jays agree to 3-year deal (source) MLB.com)

Oops! All Astros: Tyler Ivey

Tyler Ivey is a six-foot-four, 195 lb. right-handed pitcher from Rowlett, TX. Born on May 12, 1996, he was Houston’s third-round pick in 2017. Picked 91st overall, Ivey was the 19th player to reach the majors after getting chosen at that spot. It’s a fraternity led by Jim Beattie’s 14.8 WAR.

Ivey appeared at every Astros minor league level between his professional debut in 2017 and his major league debut in 2021. He started on May 21, 2021 in a 7-5 loss to the Texas Rangers, allowing four runs in 4 2⁄ 3 innings.

In 2022, Ivey opened the season on Houston’s Triple-A affiliate, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys. He struggled against near-major-league-calibre hitting, allowing a .316/.400/.526 line, an even 2.000 WHIP, and a 10.38 ERA. He did strike out 17 in 13 innings. He went on the restricted list for undisclosed personal reasons in early-May, according to FanGraphs, and didn’t make another appearance. He’s still part of the Astros system, and should start next season back with Sugar Land.