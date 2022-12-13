Oops! All Astros: Yefri Carrillo

We’re going over each player to appear in Houston’s system in 2022.

Yefri Carrillo was a six-foot-two, 170 lb. outfielder from Rio Chico, VZ. Born on January 13, 2001, the Astros signed him as such on July 2, 2017. In 2018 and 2019, he played at two rookie levels and at the Short-Season-A level with the Tri-City ValleyCats. He batted in 87 games in total, slashing .203/.313/.282. Not embarrassing exactly, but also not the stuff that dreams are made of. Carrillo took an unexpected approach to try and stick in pro baseball.

In 2021, Carrillo reemerged as a pitcher, and started in five of his 13 appearances with the FCL Astros. He was 3-3 with a 3.86 ERA, 10.2 K/9 in 46 2⁄ 3 innings, a 1.307 WHIP, and a .144/.325/.263 opposing slashline. Solid basic metrics all, the Astros brought him back as a pitcher this season as well.

On June 11, Carrillo struck out four over five shutout innings, giving up three hits in a 5-2 loss to the FCL Mets. That was really the best performance of his for the season. Limited to 12 games due to an injury, he started seven times and went 0-4 with an 8.04 ERA. He struck out 38 in 31 1⁄ 3 innings, collected a 1.660 WHIP, and an opposing slashline of .266/.372/.427.

Carrillo was solid in 2021, but regressed through this more recent campaign. The Astros may take another look at him with the rookie team.