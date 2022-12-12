Astros Crawfish Boil: December 12, 2022

The major league offseason, shorter than the NFL’s offseason and longer than the NBA’s, the NHL’s, and NASCAR’s, is long enough that sometimes there isn’t a lot going on. I say this to highlight how thin the Astros-specific news are in today’s Boil. With that being said, I decided to extend the Boil to non-baseball-specific sports.

Astros News

I know you all are tired of hearing anything to do with “those cheating Astros.” I’m sorry in advance about including anything written by a Dodgers website for the next dozen years or so. It doesn’t seem like they’re able to not mention it with every other breath. Being their chosen target of derision isn’t the worst place to be, I guess. It must suck when you can’t win the World Series without the season being shortened. Lashing out at a perceived slight is the only recompense they have. I know my epicaricacy is showing, but I’m not going to stop mentioning that everybody steals signs.

I hadn’t really given much thought to the possibility that Correa returns to Houston. I suppose for the right price, anything’s possible. I think they would find a way to have both Correa and Jeremy Peña in the lineup, whether it would be putting one of them at second base, centerfield, or (shudders) designated hitter.

MLB News

Other News

Oops! All Astros: Elvis Garcia

Elvis Garcia is a six-foot, 165 lb. right-handed pitcher from Caucagua, VZ. Born on September 24, 2002, Garcia signed his first professional deal with Houston on July 2, 2019. He didn’t appear that year, nor in 2020. The 2021 season would open with Garcia ranked as Houston’s number 26 prospect by Baseball America.

Through 2021, Garcia split the season between the rookie-level FCL Astros and the Low-A Fayetteville Woodpeckers. In 42 innings in total, he racked up a 1.167 WHIP, a 3.00 ERA, 41 K’s, and a .196/.291/.297 opposing slashline. Not bad at all, but not good enough to continue being a “ranked” prospect. I wouldn’t worry too much though. After all, even Joey Loperfido has never been a “ranked” prospect — and that guy has been fantastic since chosen. I know, I digress. More on Loperfido on January 4.

Out of action for the first two months of the 2022 minor league season, Garcia made his debut on June 9 with the rookie-level FCL Astros Orange. He started and lost, lasting 3 1⁄ 3 innings and allowing four runs (three earned) on two hits and three walks. He also struck out three. On June 27, he started and struck out two over five innings, surrendering two runs (one earned) on three hits and no walks.