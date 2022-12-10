Oops! All Astros: Freylin Garcia

We’re reviewing all 316 players to play in Houston’s system in 2022.

Freylin Garcia is a six-foot-three, 170 lb. right-handed relief pitcher from Guayubin, DR. Born on December 6, 1997, Garcia signed with the Astros through free agency on July 2, 2016.

Garcia spent 2016 through 2018 at various rookie levels within the Astros system. After sitting 2019 and 2020, he split the 2021 campaign between the Low-A Fayetteville Woodpeckers and the High-A Asheville Tourists. That year, he walked 31 and whiffed 37 over 34 1⁄ 3 innings, and posted a 4.19 ERA with a 1.631 WHIP.

Garcia opened the 2022 campaign back with Fayetteville, and spent the first three months of the season with the Woodpeckers. On May 10, he struck out three over four shutout one-hit innings in a 2-1 loss to the Carolina Mudcats. In 27 2⁄ 3 innings over 18 relief appearances, Garcia was 3-0 with a 5.20 ERA. He struck out 34 against 14 walks, giving up a .252/.339/.333 slashline and a 1.518 WHIP. On July 2, Garcia was promoted to the Corpus Christi Hooks at the Double-A level.

On September 15, in a 5-3 loss to the Arkansas Travelers, Garcia struck out three batters over two one-hit innings. Just like his time with the Woodpeckers, he appeared in 18 games out of the bullpen. He was 0-1 with a 5.01 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 23 1⁄ 3 innings. He also allowed 16 bases on balls, a 1.757 WHIP and a .281/.396/.438 line.

Garcia just turned 25, and he isn’t anywhere near ready to take the step to the majors. The Astros granted his free agency on November 10.